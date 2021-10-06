10th annual downtown Claxton ‘Trick or Treat Kids Safety Day’ Oct. 23

The 10th annual ‘Trick or Treat and Kids Safety Day’ will be held on South Newton Street in Claxton, Saturday, October 23, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

…The event is sponsored by the Claxton Downtown Development Authority in partnership with the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce.

…Community trick or treat in Claxton has been set for Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

These actions were approved during the Claxton City Council’s regular meeting Monday night.

