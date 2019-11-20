115 foot long concrete pole tumbles from tractor trailer

The intersection of Highways 301 and 280 was completely blocked for nearly three hours last Wednesday afternoon after a 115 foot long concrete pole tumbled off the tractor-trailer that was transporting it. The incident occurred on November 13, around 5 p.m.

Eugene Ray Jones, of Brooklet, Georgia, was driving the semi truck that was pulling a trailer that was hauling the concrete pole. According to the Georgia State Patrol accident report….

By Julie Braly, Editor