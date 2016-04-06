12th annual Festival of trees continues at City Hall

The 12th annual Festival of Trees, sponsored by the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce, began Monday, Nov.19. The event is open to the public and trees will be on display during normal Claxton City Hall hours, Monday – Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday 8:30 a.m. – noon. When viewing the trees at City Hall, it is requested that a canned good or non-perishable food item be donated. Containers for the donated items will be placed in the same area as the trees. These donations will be given to the Evans County Christian Food Bank. Trees will remain on display until Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.