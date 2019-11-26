13th annual Christmas in Claxton and Parade set for Saturday, December 7

Saturday, December 7, Christmas in Claxton will be a fun, entertaining and enjoyable event for the entire family. The event is set to begin at 4 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. on South Newton Street in Claxton. All traffic will be blocked from the street to ensure a safe area for the holiday festivities.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making the trip from the North Pole to attend Christmas in Claxton again this year. They will be available for photos so please bring your camera or phone to take a photo with this jolly couple.

Beginning at 4 p.m., vendors having……..

