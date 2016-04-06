Breckley Blocker Road to be closed

Evans County Board of Commissioners voted to close Breckley Blocker Road during their December 11 meeting. Before Commissioners voted on the matter they accepted public comments.

Joe Blocker, who lives on the road, addressed Commissioners stating he objects to the road closure.

“We would like to keep the road open if we could. We use it a lot and so do our neighbors,” said Blocker. He explained there are a total of four families living on the road that will be affected. In addition, the road is used regularly by a mail carrier, UPS, FedEx, and tractors (which keeps the tractors from traveling on Hwy. 301).

By Julie Braly, Editor