Pastor Love delivers Unity Service sermon

Approximately 100 people attended a community-wide Unity Worship Service, the first of many MLK observances, held Sunday afternoon at the Veterans Center. The theme of the service was ‘Taking a Stand.’

Pastor Jeffery Love, Sr., keynote speaker for the event, gave an inspiring sermon stressing love as the basis for achieving the power to unite and take a stand against social ills that plague communities today.

