152nd annual Tattnall Camp begins July 15; Gospel sing set for July 13, at 7 p.m.

Tattnall Campmeeting will celebrate 152 years of worship, revival, and camps for youth this year.

A gospel sing, featuring Men of Praise of Metter and David Williams of Baxley, will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 to kick off the week’s activities.

The first service is slated for Sunday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. lead by local Dr. Tab Smith. Tattnall Campground is located just off Hwy. 280 between Bellville and Reidsville.

All members of the community, regardless of faith, are invited to attend. Services will be held daily at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 15 through Saturday, July 20. Tab Smith and Tab Miller will lead the morning services while Jeremy Lindsey will lead the evening services.

Revival events will conclude on Sunday, July 21 with Sunday school being held at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m.

Various youth camp activities will also be held during the week of July 15-19.

By Julie Braly, Editor