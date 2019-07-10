152nd Campmeeting at the Tattnall Campground to begin this weekend

The 152nd annual week-long Campmeeting at the Tattnall Campground is set to begin this weekend, with Jeremy Lindsey and grandfather-grandson duo Tab Smith and Tab Miller leading services.

A tradition that began more than 150 years ago, the annual revival camp meeting includes morning and evening services each day. This year’s camp will be the first where Methodist ministers Smith and Miller tag-team the morning services, Smith said.

“He and I are going to do what we call tag-team preaching, and by that, I mean we’ll stand up and discuss, and we’ll swap off without interrupting the flow of it,” Smith said, adding that the pair can each provide a younger and older perspective.

For more of this story subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Blakeley Bartee, Intern