Evans County Farm Bureau and the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce will be co-hosting an “Eggs & Issues” breakfast, Wednesday, Sept 25, 7:30 am. The breakfast will be held at Ray Todd’s cabin, 2610 Hwy 129 South, Claxton. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Please contact Evans County Farm Bureau at the contact information provided below to reserve your seat as seating is limited.

Senator Jack Hill, Representative Bill Werkheiser, and representatives from Governor Kemp’s office and Congressman Allen’s office will be attending to address your questions and concerns. To submit a question in advance, please contact Karon at Farm Bureau, 912-739-3773 or email, ktanderson@gfb.org.

Questions must be submitted by Tues., Sept. 24.