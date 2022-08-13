19th Annual Rotary-Chamber Benefit Auction to be held online Aug. 16-18

The 19th Annual Claxton Rotary Club-Chamber of Commerce Benefit Auction, offering over 100 items will be held online August 16-18.

Bidding will open Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 9 a.m., and close Thursday, Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. Bidders must create an online account at www.32auctions.com/ClaxtonRCAuction2022 to view and bid on items.

Successful bidders can pick up their items at the Evans County Wildlife Club (ECWC) August 18, 5 – 7 p.m.

The public is invited to attend a reception Thursday, Aug. 18, 5 to 6:30 p.m. where free refreshments will be available. Drawings for the Last Man Standing and gun raffles will be held during the reception.

Among the 100+ auction items are; a portable greenhouse; shopping sprees; health and beauty packages; dining packages; golf packages and much more.

•Weekend on Amelia Island, Florida. This includes a two-night stay at Elizabeth Pointe Lodge and a sunset cruise on the Amelia River.

•St. Augustine, Florida “Night of Lights”. This trip includes a two-night stay at the St .Augustine Double Tree by Hilton and tickets for the Night of Lights trolley tour.

•Art Encounter/Creation Museum. This trip includes 4 combination tickets for the Art Encounter and Creation Museum; a one- night stay in Chattanooga and a two-night stay at the Staybridge Suites, Florence Cincinnati South.

• For sports fans, a few highlighted items up for bid include: half-day quail hunt at Flatwood Plantation, Bryan County; Tormenta soccer tickets; Two Georgia Southern Eagles football season tickets plus parking pass and more.

The annual benefit auction is the largest fund raising event for the Claxton-Evans County Chamber and the Claxton Rotary Club. Each year, the net proceeds from the auction are divided equally between the two entities that use them for scholarships and various community projects and programs.

Last year, the auction grossed approximately $30,000.