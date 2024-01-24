2-inch blade knife brought to CES Item confiscated, matter turned over to authorities

On Thursday morning, January 18, a Claxton Elementary School (CES) teacher reported to CES administration that a student dropped a knife on the floor of the classroom. The teacher took possession of the knife and contacted CES administration and the school resource officer (SRO) immediately. Evans County Charter School System (ECCSS) will follow the disciplinary process for this matter, and the incident has been turned over to law enforcement. Weapons of any kind are prohibited in schools, and we encourage everyone to report any safety concerns immediately. ECCSS encourages parents to have conversations about the seriousness of school safety and the importance of speaking up when anything seems out of line. Threatening messages, actions, and/or possessions will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.