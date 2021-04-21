2 locals retire from DFCS Board after 70 years’ combined service

The Evans County Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) recognized the dedication and loyalty of two board members, Barbara Sutton and Mae Eva Edwards, who retired in recent years.

Sutton was appointed to the DFCS board on July 1, 1972, as a representative of the business community and continued to serve on the board until June 30, 2020, with 48 years of service.

Edwards was appointed to the DFCS board on November 4, 1997, representing the Board of Education and continued to serve on the board until June 30, 2019, with 22 years of service…

