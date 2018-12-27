2018 review, part 2

Part two of the 2018 review of some of the top stories that appeared in The Claxton Enterprise in July – December 2018.

Local attorney ordered to pay in civil case (July 4 edition)

Three All Star teams head to state (July 4 edition)

Braly joins Enterprise as newspaper’s editor (July 11 edition)

GRPA Class C State Runners-up! (July 18 edition)

Claxton, Hagan police chiefs propose merger (July 18 edition)

Hillside Apartments come down (July 25 edition)

For the full article subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Julie Braly, Editor