2020 – A Year in Review

Editor’s Note: Year in Review is a three-part compilation of some of the top stories and photos from the historical year, 2020. The second and third part of the review will appear in the upcoming January 6 and 13 issues of The Claxton Enterprise.

January 2020 off to busy start for local law enforcement (January 8 issue) The second day of the New Year was unusually hectic for all local law enforcement agencies. Incidents that day included a speeding vehicle that crashed into a parked vehicle and then a house on Hwy. 280, two juveniles being assaulted by an adult in Hagan, and a wreck on private property in which a juvenile was injured resulting in multiple broken bones.

Body found in residence on Edgar Hodges Rd. Monday (January 8 issue) According to Investigator Mac Edwards of the Evans County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), a body was discovered in a residence on Edgar Hodges Road Monday.

By Julie Braly, Editor