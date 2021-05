The Pinewood Christian Academy baseball team seized the Baseball Class AAA State Championship Series over the weekend.

“The fact that we advanced to a baseball state playoff for the first time in the school’s history, in and of itself, was a great achievement,” said Coach Brett Lewis.

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper, including our e-edition, by calling us at 912-739-2132.

By Julie Braly, Editor