2023, A Year of Progress for Evans County

Following is the first of two installments to spotlight the top local news stories in Evans County during 2023. The second installment will appear in the Jan. 3, 2024 edition of The Claxton Enterprise.

Sheriff completes office move to courthouse annex building (January 11 edition)

At the start of the year, the Evans County Sheriff’s Office moved to a new location in the Annex Building, previously occupied by the Board of Commissioners. The move provided more space and improved safety conditions.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.