2024 Canoochee Paddle Race CANCELLED

Ogeechee Riverkeeper has made the decision to cancel the 2024 Canoochee Paddle Race.

High water levels are forecasted to flood Rocks River landing, the location for the finish line event area. NOAA river gauges indicate that the Canoochee could rise as high as 10.6 feet at the time of the race. ORK is disappointed to not be able to celebrate with paddlers and friends this weekend. The event was slated to be a celebration on the river for area residents. ORK will automatically refund registration fees. ORK will explore options for new date soon.

Staff and volunteers have already put in a great deal of effort to prepare. ORK is grateful for the partners helping to organize and enhance the event.

ORK would like to give a thanks to: Evans County Commissioners, Evans County Sheriff’s Office, Evans County Board of Education, Southeast Adventures, Chris Stalcup, Janet Strozzo Anderson, Picho’s Taco Truck, Road-Tisserie, Norburg Chiropractic, Southeastern Sanitation, and Claxton Poultry.