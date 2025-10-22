2025 Downtown Trick or Treat changes made for Oct. 25 event on Newton St. Costume Contest will be held before the Main Event

October 22, 2025

The 14th Annual Claxton Downtown Trick & Treat event will be held Saturday, October 25th, 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on South Newton Street.

This year’s event will see a change in the way the costume contest will be handled. The costume contest will be staged on Railroad Street (between The Claxton Bank and Clothes in the Attic), beginning with registration from 4:00 until 4:15 p.m. and the contest beginning at 4:15 p.m. This change allows children to fully participate in the trick-or-treating and games without missing out due to participation in the contest.

Railroad Street and South Newton Street will be closed to traffic during event hours.

 

