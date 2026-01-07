2025 in review: Residents celebrated America, okayed FLOST

(A look back at 2025 and review continues from last week’s edition.)

Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Continuing the salute to America and the July 4th celebration that has been done for several years, the City of Hagan once again served up an old-fashioned display of fireworks and patriotism with the colorful event hosted by the town and city officials.

Following the fireworks display last July, Mayor Gena Roberts praised officials, volunteers, and Hagan residents for making the celebration possible once again, and estimated that as many as 3,000 viewed the fireworks and participated in other family-type activities.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132. (See full story in the January 7 edition of The Enterprise).