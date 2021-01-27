County mourns loss of former Hagan police chief

Evans County is mourning the loss of former Hagan Police Chief Kerry Blocker, who succumbed to COVID-19 on January 18. Blocker served as Chief of Hagan Police Department (HPD) and zoning administrator/code enforcement from November 2003 until December 2014. Simultaneously, he assisted the public works department and at the wastewater facility.

…Previously, Blocker was an officer with the Claxton Police Department (CPD) for over 16 years…the city has retired Blocker’s badge number, 404.

…Blocker was also previously employed as a deputy with the Evans County Sheriff’s Office.

By Julie Braly, Editor