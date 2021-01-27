Kennedy re-elected Hagan Mayor Pro-Team

Hagan’s Mayor Pro-Tem Lesia Kennedy was re-elected by her fellow council members to another one-year term during the City’s regular meeting held on the evening of Jan. 19. Kennedy has served on Hagan City Council since January 2016.

…City Clerk Brenda Conley, City Attorney Hugh McCullough, Municipal Court Judge Robert F. Pirkle, Municipal Court Solicitor David Laesser, and Election Superintendent Darin McCoy were also reappointed to serve another one-year term.

By Julie Braly, Editor