Increase in positive COVID cases, hospital admissions in Evans County

Officials at Evans Memorial Hospital (EMH) expressed concerns last week amid a resurgence of positive COVID-19 tests among Evans County residents and hospital admissions due to the virus.

“The percentage of positive cases has increased by 6%,” said Hope Gray, EMH’s chief nursing officer Friday.

“We’re higher now (percentage of positive COVID-19 test results) than we were in the month of March. While this increase in new cases may not seem like a whole heck of a lot, for our population (Evans County), it most assuredly is.”

…The long-term effects of COVID-19 are slowly being discovered,” said Peggy Thiedt, director of clinical ancillary services and infectious disease nurse at EMH). “What we are seeing now is that patients who had COVID 6 to 9 months ago, are coming back now with cardiac and respiratory issues.”…

…“It’s never too late to get vaccinated for COVID-19…

By Julie Braly, Editor