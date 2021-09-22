Flight nurse released from hospital after 277 days in ICU

After 277 days in intensive care, Matt Rogers walked out of the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla. on his own on September 8. Matt, an Air Evac flight nurse for nearly 11 years, has survived COVID, a double lung transplant and a double heart bypass.

The Evans County native and 1984 graduate of Claxton High School, recalls when he first became ill…

…Later, three doctors told Renee Matt would not survive. She was offered ‘Do-not-resuscitate’ paperwork (commonly known as a DNR) for Matt but she refused to sign them.

…Matt said the driving force behind his determination to survive and recuperate was his faith and family. “I am humbled and fortunate to have the love, care and support of so many.”

