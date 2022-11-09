26th Cruisin’ in the Country bike, run events this Saturday

Drivers asked to use extra caution as participants travel throughout county

An estimated 200 cyclists and 20 runners are expected for the 26th Cruisin’ in the Country Bike Ride and Run happening this Saturday.

“We are monitoring the weather forecast for this weekend,” said Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Coley. “As of today, it appears that ‘Nicole’ will be out of our area by Saturday morning. We are moving forward with plans and preparations for Cruisin’ in the Country and look forward to a great Cruisin’ weekend.

Organizers encourage drivers to use extra caution this weekend and share the road with cyclists who will be on various routes throughout Evans and surrounding counties.

Drivers are reminded to allow a clearance from cyclists of at least three feet. Please be patient when passing a cyclist, keeping in mind they will be leaving and re-entering roadways at rest stops along the various routes. Cyclists can participate in a 16, 24, 37, 50, 66 or 100-mile scenic cycling ride. Run options include 5K off-road cross country, 5K paved road, and a 10K paved road.

Headquarters for Cruisin’ in the Country, hosted by the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce, will be at the event center located in the Evans County Public Fishing Area (PFA), 4757 Area Line Road just outside of Claxton. All routes will begin and end at this location.