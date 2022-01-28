With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our loving grandfather, soulmate, and friend to all whose lives he touched. On January 8, he became absent from the body and present with Christ. He was 70 years old. William Willis Thompson also known as Papa T was born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, on July 30, 1951. He traveled across seas as a young boy to be raised in the United States in a small town in Georgia known as Claxton. He worked at the old fashion fruit cake factory as a young boy. He has siblings we have never met before and we hope to find. Papa would often tell us stories about his sister, Willene, who happened to be a school teacher. He hadn’t seen his siblings/family since he left for the military. He served in the United States Marine Corp as well as the United States Navy Seals. He was awarded many military awards and medals for his bravery and sacrifice. We will always remember how brave and strong he was. He was our hero. He resided in Honolulu, Hawaii where he met his soulmate Ruby, the love of his life. The two of them grew old together and watched their family grow. They were two peas in a pod. William Willis Thompson was a beloved step-father to Joseph Kahananui (Leilani), Ray Steel (Velvet), and Michelle Sabbie (Marcus). He was also a proud grandfather to 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He lived a life full of soul and laughter. He always found a way to make you smile and laugh. He loved listening to his oldies and always kept everyone on their toes. He loved his family and friends and instilled good values upon us all. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of our papas life will be held at Oahu Mortuary in Honolulu, Hawaii. Please contact Leihalia via email at Leihalia.washington@gmail.com if you know any information on his family. We would greatly appreciate it.