Professional Learning Center dedicated to Dr. Diane Holland

A dedication ceremony was held for the Dr. Diane W. Holland Professional Learning Center (PLC) at the Claxton Middle School-Claxton High School Cafetorium on Tuesday, March 8. The PLC, located across from the administration offices at the entrance to CMS-CHS, houses school counselors, instructional coaches, and offers a designated space for meetings and other gatherings.

Holland began her career in education in January 1980…

