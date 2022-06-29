Hagan fireworks show set for Saturday, July 2

Posted By: newsroom June 29, 2022

After being cancelled for the past two years, a free community-organized fireworks show will be held Saturday, July 2. The show is set to begin at 9:30 p.m. on private property located across the street from Hagan City Hall on Tattnall Street.

