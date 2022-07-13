ECCSS to host Back To School Bash Saturday, July 30

Evans County Charter School System (ECCSS) will host a Back-to-School Bash (BTSB) Saturday, July 30, from 8:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m., at the outdoor area by Claxton Middle School.

“A great year begins with a great start,” said an ECCSS representative, “and we’d like to open the 2022-23 school year setting all of our students, families, and staff up for success.”

The annual BTSB features tables set up by various community organizations, churches and businesses where they distribute free school supplies to students. Various fun activities will be available for children so be sure to visit the BTSB.