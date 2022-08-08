Nioma B. Westberry, 84, entered into eternal Heaven on Friday, August 5. Nioma was born July 9, 1938 in Claxton, Georgia to Effie Mae and Raymond R. Barrow. She was a 1957 graduate of Claxton High School. While living in Claxton, Nioma met the love of her life Henry M. Westberry and they were wed September 28, 1956. Nioma and Henry later settled in Bloomingdale, Georgia. Nioma worked in various jobs but her passion was being a homemaker, mother and Nana. Nioma was a skilled artesian excelling in all types of homemade crafts from painting to crochet to doll making. Together she and Henry toured the craft circuit making new friends wherever they went. Nioma was especially known for her “face painting.” She won several awards for her crafts at both the Coastal Empire Fair in Savannah, Ga. and the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Ga. Nioma is a life member of the Woodmen of the World, a member of Central Baptist Church of Garden City and the Bloomingdale Lions Club. After losing her soul mate of 58 years, Nioma relocated to Perry, Ga. until she entered the Heavenly kingdom and reunited with those that preceded her. Nioma was preceded in death by Henry M. Westberry; her parents, and her Godson, Chris Talley. Surviving Nioma are her wonderful daughters, Dorothy (Charles – deceased) Andrews of Springfield, Ga., Lynn (James) Buck of Perry, Ga, Cathy (Randy) Hutchinson of Coward, S.C., Faye (John) Bradley of Brooklet, Ga, Brenda (Stan) Russell of Greer, S.C. and Pamela (Kevin) Stokes of Garden City, Ga.; her sister, Ruby (Billy – deceased) Hatchell of Sumter, S.C.; her grandchildren, April (Rob) Gerhold, David Andrews, James (Seth) Holton, Michael Hutchinson, Christopher Hutchinson, Sarah Bradley, Justin Bradley, Emily (Steven) Plumley and Clifton (Melinda) Stokes; her great-grandchildren, Harper, Reed and Dylan Gerhold, Cooper Plumley, Jayden, Kinzley and Brantley Stokes, and her beloved pet, Kandi. The visitation will be on Tuesday, August 9, from 12 until 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Brewton Cemetery in Hagan, Georgia. Remembrances may be given to the Central Baptist Church, 4010 Old Louisville Road, Garden City, GA 31408. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA (912) 748-2444 is in charge of arrangements.