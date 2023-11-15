27th Annual Bike Ride draws some 193 cyclists

Cyclists and runners braved the dreary weather on Saturday, November 11 for the 27th Annual Cruisin’ in the Country Bike Ride. During pre-registration, 182 riders signed up, with eleven walk-up registrations on the morning of the race. Walk-up numbers were down this year due to the weather, with a historically average number of 40 walk-up registrations.

