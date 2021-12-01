Three local banks, The Claxton Bank, South Georgia Bank, and Tippins Bank, are coming together to help end hunger in the 2nd annual Battle of the Banks Food Drive.

Drop-off locations are set up inside each of the banks where unexpired non-perishable food items can be donated. Monetary donations for the Evans County Christian Food Bank will also be accepted.

Collection for the event began Wednesday, December 1 and will cease at the end of the day December 15.

… The financial institution with the most donations/points by the end of the day on December 15 will be crowned the winner and gain bragging rights for the year.

Last year, the three banks collected an impressive total of 5,403 units for the local food bank.

