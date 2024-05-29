2nd Annual CFD Open House, Summer Safety event Saturday

The Claxton Fire Department (CFD) will be hosting the second annual open house and kickoff to the summer safety event this coming Saturday, June 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In collaboration with the Georgia State Patrol, Claxton Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Evans County EMA, CFD brings the family-friendly event aimed to educate about a wide range of safety measures.

