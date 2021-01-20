$3.5 million airport parallel taxiway nears completion

Construction of a parallel taxiway at the Claxton-Evans County Airport is near completion. Airport Manager Vernon Owens said last week the taxiway is operational but final grading work is currently being completed.

Owens provided an update on the $3.5 million project during the airport authority’s quarterly meeting held Jan. 4.

The local airport was awarded the nearly $3.5 million grant in May 2019 as part of Federal Aviation Association’s (FAA) $799 million infrastructure grants distributed to more than…

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise at local stores. You can also easily subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.

By Julie Braly, Editor