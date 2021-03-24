$3.9 million expansion of Claxton-Evans County Airport celebrated with ribbon cutting ceremony

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Claxton-Evans County Airport Thursday morning to celebrate the completion of an expansion project at the airport. Gov. Brian Kemp attended the event and praised the collaboration of the local government which helped make it possible.

…Construction of the 5,000 foot parallel taxiway required…

…Of the more than $3.9 million costs, $3,798,980.30 was federal funds, $52,176.68 was state funds, and $52,176.68 was local funds.

…Kemp said local leaders were “being forward thinking” by realizing the runway expansion…can help market Evans County…

…Income from airplane fuel sales at the airport, as well as rental of the (airplane) hangars brings revenue to the county.

By Julie Braly, Editor