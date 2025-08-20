3 Airport projects okayed, underway

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Three projects at the Claxton-Evans County Airport were approved early this month, including fencing designed for safety and to help prevent wildlife access to the runway.

The projects are expected to be finished in 60 days, according to airport manager Vernon Owens. With a total cost of about $1.3 million, the Airport Authority will be responsible for $250,000 of that amount, to be repaid from the Authority’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds.

