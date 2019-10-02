$328K loss reported by EMH for August

Evans Memorial Hospital reported a revenue loss for August 2019 of $328,467 and a fiscal year-to-date loss of $872,132 at its monthly board meeting held Tuesday, September 24.

John Wiggins, Chief Financial Officer, delivered the financial statements for the month of August. “We had a shift with Medicaid payments for the month of August and anytime you have a shift from a commercial payer it impacts…..

By Rose Beasley, Staff Writer