Jack Belt Dees, 93, passed away on February 29, 2024. He was a native of Collins, Georgia where he has lived the majority of his life. He started out working with his father as a young man, then began a career in mechanics working at auto dealerships. He later worked for Georgia State Highway Department for nearly 14 years. Jack then decided to take up mechanics once again to own and operate his own lawnmower mechanics shop. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold Vance and Lottie Jane Dees; brothers, Larry James Dees and Robert Dees; sisters, Sybil Barnard and Dean Boyette. Surviving are his daughter, Mary Louise Smith of Lyons, Ga.; brother, Reginald (Mildred) Dees of Port Wentworth, Ga.; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Wes) Edenfield; great-grandchildren, Kyra Reynolds, and Christian Barber, who is currently in Germany serving in the United States Air Force; best friends, Larry and Teresa Tomlinson of Collins, Ga.; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, March 4, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 5, 1:00 p.m., at Anderson Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will be in Anderson Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.