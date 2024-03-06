38 runners take on Rattlesnake Run during 9th annual held here March 2

Runners braved the foggy and overcast weather on Saturday, March 2 for the 9th Annual Claxton Rattlesnake Run, beginning and ending at Claxton City Hall. With forty runners registered at race time, thirty-eight participated in the kickoff to the Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival happening this weekend. The event, sponsored to benefit the Leadership Evans Program, features a one-mile fun run, a 5k, and a 10k. Saturday’s 5k overall male winner was Mason Smith, with overall female winner Abigail Coleman.

