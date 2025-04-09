Litter most often cited for road closing requests

Since the first of the new year, requests from residents for closing short stretches of dirt roads in Evans County appear to have increased. In most applications for closings, illegal dumping of trash seems to be one of the most often mentioned complaints to justify closing a piece of road to public use. In something of an about-turn last week during the Board of Commissioners’ (BOC) regular session, the Board heard a request from Becky and Charlie Keating to keep a short stretch of county dirt road open. The BOC had advertised plans to close Irene Lane Road, which measures a bit more than a quarter-mile in length. Customarily, roads requested or proposed for closing are discussed in a BOC meeting once the county receives support or objection concerning a change in the road status.

