By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

The last opportunity to cast an early vote for the November 4 election is this Friday, Oct. 31, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. After Friday, there will be no more advance voting for next week’s election.

Through Friday, all early votes will be cast in the Registrar’s office at the Evans County Annex Building, 201 Freeman Street, Claxton. On election day, in-person voting will take place at the Veterans Community Center, 818 W. Main Street, Claxton.

The November ballot offers voters choices between candidates to fill seats of the Public Service Commission, and several city council posts in Claxton and Hagan. Voting for municipal election candidates will be available only to registered voters in the two cities.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132. (See full story in the October 29 edition of The Enterprise).