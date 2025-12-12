Joan Kennedy Waters of Claxton, Georgia, passed away on December 11, 2025, at the age of 79 years old. The incredible impact she made during her time on this earth was a profound blessing to her family and friends. She was a loving mom and nanny who had a radiant smile and a heart full of love. Though life brought her challenges, her heart remained full; her unshakeable trust in Christ was her foundation, inspiring a life of joy. Joan always chose kindness, loved unconditionally and wished for nothing more than to give her family the very best she could. Yet many days, all she had to offer was a sweet smile that brightened everyone’s day. Joan was preceded in death by her parents C.A. and Lois Kennedy; her brother, Bubba Kennedy; her sister, Rebecca Brackin; her two husbands, Archie Parrish and Gerald Waters; and her son, Bo Parrish. She is survived by two daughters, Joy (Lewey) Adams and Sherry Almond; daughter in-love, LaMae Parrish; grandchildren, Krista (Jim) Branch, Chaz Lewis, Megan (Jay Daughtry) Waters, Chase (Kristie) Almond, Paislee (London) Cowan, Emilee (William) Smith, Luke (Jessica) Adams, Marah Adams, and Colbee Johns; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Pamilyn Kennedy; and several nieces and nephews. Her memory will forever be a beacon of hope, reminding us of the transformative power of kindness and the infinite potential for good that lies within each of us. Joan’s sweet spirit and kindness left a mark on all who knew her. In her memory, we want to celebrate her compassion and her love for the Lord she so generously shared throughout her life. Toni Glanton, Sherry Shavers, and Holly Reynolds were her nurses (special friends) who she loved dearly; along with the entire staff of Amber Grove @ Griffin Park and the Ogeechee Area Hospice. Family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 14, at the Glennville Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life to follow at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CRU for her great-granddaughter, Chloe Branch’s mission trip at https://give.cru.org/1213752. Glennville Funeral Home has the honor to serve the family of Joan Waters.