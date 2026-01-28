Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Using past history as a yardstick for predicting the future, it’s almost certain that current efforts being steered by the Evans Board of Commissioners towards full consolidation are likely to encounter resistance similar to what has stymied the idea in the past.

When the Evans Board of Commissioners met early this month, board members agreed unanimously for the county to proceed with developing a plan to achieve full consolidation.

