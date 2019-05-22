48 graduate from Pinewood Christian

Tassels were turned and caps were thrown after Pinewood Christian Academy awarded diplomas to the 48 graduates of the Class of 2019. The ceremony was held Sunday, May 18, in the Eddie Durrence Gymnasium.

Of the 48 graduates, 18 are honor graduates, 14 of which were recognized as honor graduates with distinction.

For more of this story subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Julie Braly, Editor