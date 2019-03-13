52nd annual Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival draws crowd of nearly 15,000

Some 15,000 people attended the 52nd annual Rattlesnake and Wildlife festival this past weekend, taking advantage of pleasant weather and entertainment offerings, exhibits and demonstrations.

Weekend weather featured blue skies and summer-like days. Temperatures were in the low to mid 80’s and a nice breeze on Sunday made it feel a little cooler.

By Julie Braly, Editor