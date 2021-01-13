54th annual Claxton Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival cancelled

Evans County Wildlife Club (ECWC) Board of Directors voted Thursday night to cancel the 54th annual Claxton Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival, scheduled for March 13-14, 2021 due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Jarin Lewis, ECWC President said, “Cancelling this year’s festival was a difficult decision to make, but the ECWC Board of Directors felt it was not in the best interest of the health of our community, vendors and attendees, to move forward with plans for this year’s event.”

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to skyrocket – not only across the state, but nationally and worldwide – yielding the board’s decision to cancel the upcoming event…

…The popular Claxton Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival annual event typically brings over 15,000 visitors each year but attendance dropped drastically last March to just 4,300 at the beginning of the COVID pandemic…

By Julie Braly, Editor