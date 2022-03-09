54th Annual Rattlesnake, Wildlife Festival this weekend

With much anticipation, the 54th annual Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival will be held this weekend.

One of Georgia’s longest-running such festivals, the Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival will be held March 12-13 at the Evans County Wildlife Club (ECWC) located at 501 Cedar Avenue in Hagan, Ga., (just outside of Claxton). Organizers have their fingers crossed that predicted rain will clear the area by Saturday morning….

Gates are open Saturday, March 12, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, March 13, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Admission is $8 per person but children ages 5 and under and Military with ID are admitted FREE

A full schedule of the weekend’s events, including the pageant, parade, car show, turkey calling contests, snake and wildlife demonstrations, and live entertainment, along with a map of the festival grounds, can be found in the special section inside this week’s issue of The Claxton Enterprise.