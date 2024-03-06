56th Annual Rattlesnake, Wildlife Festival this weekend

The 56th annual Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival is taking place this weekend, March 9-10, at the Evans County Wildlife Club (ECWC) located at 501 Cedar Avenue in Hagan, Georgia, just outside of Claxton. Despite the forecast of storms on Saturday, Sunday is looking to be clear with temperatures expected to stay in the high 60s, low 70s. The festival gates will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, and at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 10.

