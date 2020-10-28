5,760 boxes of free food distributed

Thanks to a partnership between Evans County Schools with Royal Produce and USDA for a Farmers to Families Food Box distribution, a total of 5,760 boxes of free food were distributed to families in Evans County over the past three weeks.

The first two distributions…

…All of these and other food distributions provided during the COVID-19 pandemic, could not have been successful were it not for the many people who volunteered their time and talents.

For the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.

By Julie Braly, Editor