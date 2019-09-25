5K run added to Cruisin’ in the Country

You do not have to be cyclist to participate

The Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the first ever Cruisin’ in the County 5k run/walk. The 5k will take place in conjunction with Claxton’s 24th annual Cruisin’ in the Country Cycling Weekend. You do not have to be a cyclist to particpate in the 5k, but some cyclists will particpate in the run and then take part in one of the cycling routes.

The 5k will begin at Cruisin’ Headquarters – Evans County Recreation Department – at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, with registration and packet pick-up beginning at 6:30 a.m. An awards ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m.

“Cruisin’ for a Cure” is the theme this year . . .

By Julie Braly, Editor