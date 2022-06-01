$6,000 in College Grants Awarded to Distinguished Area Seniors Through 24th Annual Claxton Poultry Scholarship Program

The high school careers of three area seniors, marked by top academic performance, community involvement and athletic accomplishment, earned each a $2,000 college scholarship through this year’s annual Claxton Poultry Norman W. Fries Scholarship program.

Jake Debevec of Tattnall County High School, Walter Durrence of Pinewood Christian Academy and Archie Fernandez of Claxton High School each received the highly competitive scholarships at their respective graduation ceremonies.

Now in its twenty-fourth consecutive year, the awards were established in 1998 by Claxton Poultry founder Norman W. Fries and continued by Doris Fries, chairman of the board, to recognize distinguished area high school students for superior academics, community service, athletics and demonstrated leadership. The grant program is intended to assist students eyeing careers in health, nutrition, agriculture, related science or business….

